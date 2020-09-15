Two Disgruntled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Throw Jerry Jones Under the Bus

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – ESPN-4 is reporting that two veteran Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are extremely upset with the way owner Jerry Jones treats them.

Melody Manzanita, 24, and Dolly Dally, 21, have filed charges against Jones, claiming that, on at least 19 occasions, he asked them to go out on dates with some highly influential Dallas millionaire businessmen.

Dolly said that she was asked to tell one multi-millionaire, who weighed over 300 pounds, that he looked exactly like Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

Melody mentioned that she was told to play spin-the-bottle with an oilman who owns 27 oil wells just outside of Fort Worth.

Both rah-rah girls declined, and were immediately asked to turn in their cleavage-revealing tops, their super short shorts, their Cowgirl boots, and their blue, silver, and white Kawasaki motorcycles.

The Cowboys owner says he cannot believe that two of his employees would throw him under the bus, like President Trump did to Jeff Sessions.

ESPN-4 reached out to Jones for a comment, and he replied, that he does not know a Melody Manzanita nor a Dolly Dally, and both are just upset because he told them to do something about their cellulite.