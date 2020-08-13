Omaha, Nebraska. Shawn Insanity reporting with SOS - Spoof On Sports. Coach Scott Frost announced today that the Nebraska Cornhuskers would field a football team this season despite the Big 10's decision to cancel the conference schedule. While all the other colleges are adhering to the the Big 10 decision, Frost said his team would temporarily join the "Little Five" for fall football.

"We're happy to be in the same league with these fine schools, each with an outstanding football history. We expect the competition will be as strong as anything we've ever faced in the Big 10."

The "Little Five" is composed of Nashville Tech, Southern Rhode Island U., Cal State U at Sonoma, and the Topeka Institute of Phrenology. The fifth member is currently vacant since Trump University of Helena filed for bankruptcy.

Las Vegas odds-makers have refused to take bets on any of Nebraska's upcoming "Little Five" games. They are, however, predicting that the Cornhuskers will be the first team in history to score over 100 points in each game during the season.