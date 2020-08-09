Scottie Pippen Retires

(Chicago) – After 33 years with the Chicago Bulls, forward Scottie Pippen has decided it is time to hang up his sneakers. The 1987 number 8 draft pick has amassed 53,984 points, 21,488 assists and 29,803 rebounds in 2537 games, all NBA records.

Pippen will best be remembered for his time on the 1990s Chicago Bulls teams that won 6 NBA championships, but he was also part of the 1992 Olympic “Dream” Team that won gold with a star-packed roster. In addition, he was part of OJ Simpson’s legal defense team in the famous 1995 trial.

“Well, I’m 54, and have achieved all of my goals. What good are laurels if you can’t rest on them. Plus, my knees are really killing me,” quipped Pippen.