German sheep dog training for 2021 Tokyo Olympic marathon!

(UNEDITED) The unusual sight of a German sheep dog hustling cattle into a field and running relentlessly in the front and back of a herd of cows, gave its owner the idea to call up the German Olympic Committee, and asked them to come and look at his fabulously fit 'Best Friend!'

Fortunately, the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed until 2021 due to you know what, and Germans being what they are, outright winners decided to give the sheep dog a chance to join their team!

They sent a team of pro Mountain bikers to the Eifel area, very hilly indeed, to give the dog a period of extensive training because usually this particular dog loves running in front of amateur, heavy breathing, over-weight E-mountain bikers, who just happen to struggle past the hillside farm where it resides.

The dog proved to have an outstanding condition, racing up and down very steep hills, 15%, among others, leaving the pro bikers behind and, sitting on top of hills wondering where the hell they'd got to!

It will represent Germany in the Tokyo Olympics 2020/21 as the first canine creature to compete against humans, and, after running 42 KM's in under 2 hours, in hilly conditions, leaving pro mountain bikers in its wake, he's a sure bet for a gold medal!

However, Russian and Chinese spies heard about this fantastic dog. They then kicked out their human, mainly doped runners, and replaced them with canines who are being secretly trained in Siberia and on the Mongolian Steppes.

A Huawei manager told Jaggedone's CIA, 'Cockroach Infiltration Army' athletics reporter, Useless Blunt-Bolt, that in the future no more humans will compete in running disciplines at the Olympics, or robots, just highly trained, non-doped sheep dogs, meaning a level-playing field without chemical influences and just dog bowls filled with doggy food PAL and not pills!