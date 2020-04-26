The City Where Coronavirus Cannot Penetrate

The Coronavirus has spread far and wide since it first sprang up out of a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in January, and there isn't a country on the planet that has escaped its ravages, but one place, at least, has remained unaffected - Legoland.

Legoland is a city in Denmark where everything is made from colored plastic building blocks - even the people!

So far, although the Danish authorities have reported having had 8,445 patients with Covid-19, Legoland has none, and it's thought by many that the virus has found it too difficult to penetrate its borders. The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking into why this should be the case.

A spokesman for WHO, said:

"We need to take a closer look at Legoland, and see if there's something obvious that we're missing."

A spokesman for Lego, said:

"We think it may have something to do with the plastic."