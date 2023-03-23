Liz Hurley To Star In a XXX-Rated Movie With Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, and Willie Nelson

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Gazebo Serengeti recently talked with the lusciously luscious sex goddess, Liz Hurley about her upcoming film.

Hurley revealed that she is as excited as a frog in a rainstorm to work with three hot dudes - Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, and Willie Nelson.

In the film, Liz plays a 51-year-old woman named Staci Amsterlipz who has a strange condition where she can't stop twerking (Liz is actually 57).

Willie will star as her father Roscoe "Bubba" Amsterlipz, who at 89, is still touring with his one-man polka band.

Bradley stars as Buck Giovenetti, who was once married to Staci (Liz) but ended up leaving her when he caught her on a date with a Bigfoot impersonator.

Matthew will portray Lt. Rocco Applebaum, an LAPD detective who becomes Staci's personal yoga instructor and ends up joining her for goat yoga classes on the weekends.

The movie has an XXX rating because of the bizarre scene where a group of llamas perform a synchronized swimming routine to the tune of "Yakety Sax."