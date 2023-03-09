A Professional Female Wrestler Is Arrested For Causing Extreme Havoc Inside a Jack In The Box Restaurant

TULSA, Oklahoma - (Sports Satire) - An up and coming female wrestler from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has been arrested and charged with using very lewd language and extremely disorderly conduct while inside a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant.

The wrestler who wrestles under the moniker The Amazon From Tulsa reportedly became highly upset when one of her three ultimate cheeseburgers was found to have no cheese.

The woman, who stands 6-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 237, was told to be patient and they would bring her a slice of cheese plus a free order of gucamole dip, and a Bud Light Beer on the house.

At that point Helga Stillweather (her given name) proceeded to pick up the table she was sitting at and she tossed it against the soda dispensing maching, causing Coke Zero, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite NoCal, and Orange Crush to flood the entire lobby with sticky-as-hell sludge.

Tulsa police officer Clay Bandino (Badge #290084327) soon arrived and he quickly had to ask for backup because after tasing Miss Stillweather with 53,000 volts, and then hitting her with some pepper spray, as well as an upright trash can receptacle, the huge, strong, out-of-her-mind wrestler barely broke out in a sweat.

About 12 minutes later the Tulsa swat team, along with two K-9 German Shepherds arrived and the out-of-control woman was FINALLY subdued, handcuffed, and taken down to police headquarters.