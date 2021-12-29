Mount Everest Isn’t The Highest Mountain On Earth?

With Covid, Delta, Omicron, climate change, Trump's constant shell game, Trump cronies thumbing their nose at subpoenas, James Bond dying, one has to believe that there's one solid constant in this world that will not change, is solid as gravity, and that has to be Mount Everest.

Is Mount Everest is the tallest mountain on earth?

Yes? You think, maybe?

No.

National Geographic claims that the tallest mountain, even higher than Everest in Hawaii. Hawaii? Land of grass skirts, beaches, and pineapples, has a hill that surpasses what Sir Edmund Hillary climbed and made history?

There goes Sir Edmund Hillary's record and Knighthood!

Scientists claim that half of Mount Mauna Kea, located in Hawaii, is underground.

Well, sure, this writer can claim to be a billionaire too. However, 99% of that billion is also underground, but hand over the title, castle, corporate jet, Bentley, and summer place on Martha's Vineyard.

Not so fast, Hawaii. Ecuador claims Mount Chimborazo is the highest mountain on earth.

Ecuador?

Since Ecuador is near the equator, and since the equator has a natural bulge, (Really?) like a puddling belly, Mount Chimborazo's peak is the farthest point from the center of the earth.

Just who measured that?

Stick with Everest. Why? It's in the Himalayas, near Shangri-La, and because it's there.

And a solid as gravity Happy New Year!

Read more by this author: