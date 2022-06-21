The Earth is A Living Brain!

This just in, breaking science news – researchers at MIT have discovered that the planet Earth is a living brain!

One slight difference to people’s brains – the two hemispheres are not located left and right, but top and bottom!

Research went onto say that when the top hemisphere leans to the left, the bottom hemisphere leans to the right – and vice versa!

That’s how scientists – rather than politicians – can calculate who is going to win ANY election ANYWHERE in the world! If the northern hemisphere is right-wing, the south will become left.

As the world is seeing in Central and South America!

Even Canada is traditionally left-wing, but Justin Trudeau likes when cops on horses run over ladies in wheelchairs – sounds pretty right wing to me!

So if you’re wondering why the world is still fucked up? The BIG BRAIN we all live on has flipped its hemispheres.

Therefore, flipping your lip (today that means being a Karen) is perfectly normal. You’re not crazy, the planet is upside-down!