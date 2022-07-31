British Corporations Glad Brexit is Gone - Profits Way Up - Thanks Boris

Boris Johnson will always be remembered as the enforcer of Brexit, the legal change that destroyed Britain's economy for the small business owners.

His legacy is that of being a Destroyer - when he was not acting the Clown.

But all the huge British corporations remember him with friendly feelings.

Lord Tightbotton of XYZ Corporation remembers him fondly. "Boris was our Boy," he said.

"Of course, we don't need him now, so have cut off all funding.

"But he was an obedient Hound while in office. Treed the Fox, so to speak.

"And now, as in the old 1933 song - “We're in the Money! (chuckle).

"Anyway, here we are, the only game in town - and rid of all those bothersome Continental Competitors - and able to raise prices as we please. So of course, Profits are way up. And will be for the future.

"This removal of Brexit had been the great dream of Corporate Britain for years.

"A few repeated Lies to the voters - our people in place at the top, and Boom - No more cheap goods from Europe. Just our goods.

"Thousands of small businesses are hurting - but too bad - Survival of the Fittest - Us - in other words. And the voters - just a Consumer Herd to be plundered.

"Silly small business owners - they think Boris (or Truss), and Parliament are there for them - just because they elected them. Very naive People."