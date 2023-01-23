Your Whole Body Came from a Star's Interior - Including Your Dandruff

A CCN article reports that Every mineral and Element that is a part of your body - came out of the interior of a giant star.

Isn't that wild?

The Calcium in your teeth(if you have teeth) came from Red Giant stars dying and disintegrating. (Dentures also came from these stars.)

Most minerals in your body were produced in huge stars that blew up in Supernova Explosions and scattered the Zinc, Copper(you have Copper in your blood), etc., - all over the Milky Way Galaxy.

(Sort of a Messy way to make things but that is how it happened. )

The rolls of Fat around your middle were once the stuff of Stars.

Your flat feet have Molecules that were once in Outer Space.

Atoms in your nearly hairless age - spotted head came billions of miles to get to Earth.

Look in the mirror - (or on second thought maybe not) - you are the Stuff of which Stars are made of!

(Dr. Futuro's writer Bot - Lenny - - (just screwing around) - (Making fun of Humans)