Late breaking news which should be of concern to all people who drive in an Uber, especially women.

Yes, you’re busy and on the go, go, go, and you don’t have time to raise your hand to flag a cab, and you’re essentially attached to your phone as though it’s your god, but why no stop and think for a second?

A scrap of paper was recently seen floating out of an Uber (which has a license that plate that shall remain nameless) and picked up by a lady about to call it on here phone (she can’t flag an Uber? I’ve never taken one, I’m sure it’s a great company, used to be a huge red flag to hop in a car with a guy who slowed down at the bus stop to say “Hey, baby, I’m goin’ anywhere you are, hop in”, but now that is “normal”, … holy fuck, what world do we live in, I’m gonna get a bicycle.)

Here’s what was written on the scrap of paper:

Super Dooper Über Uber Alles

Get in my Uber baby

I’ll take you to Vegas

I’ll take you to Haiti

Wanna ride in the new thing

Then all you gotta bring

Is a whole lotta you

Cruising down the night streets

To where all the fights meet

Watch out for the ricochet

Did I just make your day

Get in with the stranger

We all need a little danger

No you don’t know me

Butcha wanna blow me

Gas, grass or app

Where we’re goin’ ain’t on the map

Turn off the GPS

Let’s just take a guess

You wanna see heaven

I get off at seven

Let’s go to your place

Hope you forget my face

Takin’ the Uber

With an old boozer

I used to be a loser

Then I got me a computer

I bet you got a pretty puter

All the drivers asking “Did you do her?”

You’ve been warned. Walk, bike, try a taxi (but keep one hand on the door handle in case you have to jump out unexpectedly … it may save your life!)