In a Brilliant Business Move Uber Is Now Using Bicycles-Built-For-Two

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle reports that Uber has decided to use bicycles-built-for-two in their day-to-day, night-to-night business operation.

The idea was widely received by the Uber powers-that-be, as an alternative way of providing a much cheaper means of transporting its patrons.

The Uber Bicycles-Built-For-Two program was tried out in Queens, where it had excellent results.

A long-time Uber user, Shirley Seaworth, 51, from Bedford-Stuyvesant, said that since she is on a fixed income, the alternative to Uber cars is absolutely fantastic and 69% cheaper.

According to an Uber spokesperson the passenger seats are made of Durophilasheem, which is one of the most comfortable materials known to man.