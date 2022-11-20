In a Brilliant Business Move Uber Is Now Using Bicycles-Built-For-Two

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 November 2022

Uber stands to rake in billions a year with their new Uber Bicycle-Built-For-Two.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle reports that Uber has decided to use bicycles-built-for-two in their day-to-day, night-to-night business operation.

The idea was widely received by the Uber powers-that-be, as an alternative way of providing a much cheaper means of transporting its patrons.

The Uber Bicycles-Built-For-Two program was tried out in Queens, where it had excellent results.

A long-time Uber user, Shirley Seaworth, 51, from Bedford-Stuyvesant, said that since she is on a fixed income, the alternative to Uber cars is absolutely fantastic and 69% cheaper.

According to an Uber spokesperson the passenger seats are made of Durophilasheem, which is one of the most comfortable materials known to man.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

