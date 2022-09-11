Norway Says That Their Sardine Shortage Could Financially Devastate The Nation

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 September 2022

image for Norway Says That Their Sardine Shortage Could Financially Devastate The Nation
"Norway is one hell of a panic." -VP KAMALA HARRIS

OSLO, Norway - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (Norway) has just reported that the on-going sardine shortage could ruin the nation's economy.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store replied sadly that the country's leading export product sardines, is in danger of collasping.

He noted that since the waters of the North Sea have been extremely hot, due to global warming, which the Trumpturd (DJT) said is a hoax invented by Nancy Pelosi, millions of female, baby-producing sardines are heading south to where the waters are more bearable.

Boom Boom News (Norway) said that some of the mama sardines are traveling as far south as the Gulf of Mexico and settling off the Texas coast cities of Galveston, Corpus Christi, and Port Chupacabra.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

