Dr. Futuro On Electric Cars - Stealing Electricity Will Be Big

In a few years - we all will be driving electric cars, said Dr. Futuro - with his Einstein hair and glasses - the well - known London based Futurologist.

And you know what that means - all kinds of Human Shenanigans. The Human race is infinitely creative in doing Shenanigans.

No more people walking miles with a gas can because you stupidly forgot to look at the fuel gauge.

Now you will stupidly walk miles with a heavy battery to get a Quick Charge - and go back to start your electric car - (because you forgot to check the Charging gauge).

Stealing electricity will be a big problem. Big vans with a huge battery will pull up at night and drain days’ worth of electricity away to sell on the Electric Black Market.

You will be at the convenience store and a guy will say - “Hey Buddy wants to buy some Electricity - cheap? But look out - he might drain you rather than charge you.

Electric cars will need some sort of wind - powered noisemaker on the outside to warn Pedestrians - otherwise there won't be any Pedestrians left.

Or maybe exterior speakers - some playing Beethoven - some Rap - some younger drivers just making disgusting noises - long fart sounds as a car drives down the road. Or maybe Beethoven done with flatulent sounds.

The cool guys might put out electric car conversations - “Hey baby - looking good!" Or duelling road Rage comments. 'F - off!', 'Out of the Way!',

'F - you!'.

It will be a new world style - wise and sonically. Blat - Blat - Blat - Blat.