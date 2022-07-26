Coronavirus Surge 3,523 - Omicron B5-A #533 is now Hot In America Says Epidemiologist

Dr. Strangeheart of the Chromosome Institute says there is a hot new variant of the Coronavirus, Omicron BA - 5, Sub - Sub - Sub - Variant - just in from Hong Kong via Mao Airlines.

They are calling it the Trumphead Virus as the Spikes stick out in a way like Trump's hairstyle.

Not known to us-the Corona virus is still Evolving and Mutating (are these word allowed?) as Most of Asia and Africa have large families of Viruses competing against each other. The rich Western countries - once their people got vaccinated - didn't want to waste any money of Africa and Asia. Not the brightest decision.

The money was needed for huge business deals, and buying oil and politicians.

So, every future year some new variant will infect the Western democracies, incubating in Africa or Asia - just like Flu Season.

It is not so bad - the previous omicron Virus only gave you a sore throat.

With this new one. you have to go to the bathroom every 5 minutes - so stores have run out of toilet paper, paper towels and adult diapers.

And lots of businesses have set up porta-potties in the parking lot.

But this too, shall pass.