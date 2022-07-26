The WHO Cries Wolf

Now that Covid has no longer taken over the minds and fears of most of the world’s population, it’s time for a new disease. Usually these new diseases come and go and a few die and a cure is found, not a vaccine, and all is peaceful with the world once again.

But now the ante has to be upped. Monkey Pox has now been declared a worldwide problem. Of course, because if it wasn’t all over the world, then the whole world wouldn’t give a shit and keep trying to get back to their lives from the last political disaster.

Can Covid be called a political disaster? Would politicians be nice to the people who keep them in power and just tell the truth for once – that EVERYTHING is their fault?

It’s their fault for it being created. Their fault for it spreading around the world. Their fault for not acting fast enough. Their fault for saying once you’re vaccinated, you will not get Covid ever again. Their fault for having parties while the rest of us were in lock-down. Their fault for the death of people, of people’s jobs, of freedom of movement around the world, their fault for the aftermath of lost luggage, of Putin invading Ukraine, of mass shootings, of …

If it’s not their fault, then who?

So why should we be afraid of monkeypox? Why should we listen to them ever again?

The Boy Who Cried Wolf got eaten in the end …