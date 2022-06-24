The US Center For Disease Maladies Reports That The Corn Husk Flu Has Now Spread From Iowa To Kansas

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The United States Center For Disease Maladies has just issued a statement regarding the sneeze-inducing Corn Husk Flu.

The flu which originated in the corn fields of Iowa, has now crossed the state line and is causing horrible havoc in Kansas.

Reports are that the CHF, does not discriminate and it is affecting Democrats, Independents, Republicans, and even atheists who have never eaten any type of corn products.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has stated that she plans to fly to both Iowa and Kansas on Air Force Two, and possibly provide some assistance to those afflicted with the Corn Husk Flu.

When asked if that means a monetary allotment, she replied no, and added that what that means is she will be personally handing out hundreds of specially made Corn Husk Flu masks at local Walmarts, McDonalds, and masseuse parlors. ■