Old Fart wanders through Amsterdam wondering what the hell he is doing there!

Caught in a geographical zone only meant for those below 45 years of age, a Brit Old Fart decided to venture into a maze of insanity called, Amsterdam, believing time stood still, and then discovered, 'Time waits for no one!'

Thousands of whizzing cyclists attacked him from all directions, ignoring red traffic lights, tram lines, and cars doing exactly the same! Young acrobatic guns armoured with smartphones living in a zombie, cyber world of global importance (well they believe it is) riding their bicycles, and at the same time, searching through Instagram, Twitter, or whatever is the social media hotspot of the moment.

'What the fuck is he doing here, stupid old bastard, get your butt out of the way, I need to chill!" They yell as the Old Fart dares to step in their path!

Covid19 has missed Amsterdam by a million miles as the young and trendy gather to 'chill out' after a hard week of Home Office huddled together in cool bars, lunchrooms, and coffeeshops, not selling coffee, but a joint or two!

After two hours of being bombarded by crazy cyclists, young zombies, trams, and aliens, the old fart, exhausted, decided to jump into a passing canal and swam in the direction of the North Sea! He was last seen floundering among basking North Sea seals who have had enough of this crazy world too!