12 year-old girl divulges to her Granddad how she feels after her twelfth birthday!

A newly turned 12-year-old young girl was speaking to her grandad on her birthday.

Granddad, who just turned seventy, glibly ask his granddaughter what it was like to turn 12 and, nearly into teeny years, knowing that kids these days reside on a different planet.

To his surprise the granddaughter did not mention how wonderful it was to have her own smartphone because kids these days are given them as soon as they can talk.

Yet another surprise was when granddad asked about her love life. She answered, "no way, I hate boys!" Although these days little girls are much more advanced and start snogging boys when they are in junior school. In addition, they experience their first love affairs and separations before they hit secondary school!

Waiting with abated breath for an answer to his question, "how do you feel now you have reached the ripe old age of 12?"

The perfect answer came, "Granddad, I feel old!"

Flabbergasted, Granddad fell over laughing, and replied, "Wait until you reach 70 darling, then you really will know what old is!"

She answered, "I can't even count to 21, and reaching 70 is only something aliens do, who have grey hair, no hair, walk with walking sticks, grumble all day, and then, are not here anymore!"

This conversation between a Granddad and Granddaughter is now being used for research by an ageing professor of anthropology studying in Berlin hoping to find a connection between young, modern kids, their parents, and grandparents.

His conclusion was, kids these days really do believe in Aliens!