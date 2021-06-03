After years of intensive training the first octopus astronaut called, Commander Octopussy, is ready to take control of a rocket heading to NASA's space station!

NASA scientists decided not to employ humans anymore because they are much too expensive and sending chimps into space only made them even more 'bananas'. Octopus are highly intelligent and have the advantage of possessing eight arms! The latest rockets have been altered so when an octopus is strapped in, he can hit all buttons required in an emergency situation.

Fundamentally, NASA control the flights from Cape Canaveral and only need Octopussy to make sure everything is under control. There was a slight problem with keeping Astronaut Octopussy in sufficient fluid, but a large swimming pool was built in the spaceship where human astronauts used to sleep with all controls watertight.

A NASA spokesman, Professor Jules Octa-Grabber, told Jaggedone's CIA space reporter, Ted Squid, that many other octopus are being trained in Florida where Killer Whales used to jump for their supper, and he is convinced octopus in the future can even travel to other galaxies where 8-legged aliens already exist!

Unemployed human astronauts are now being trained as chimps in Florida zoos as evolution goes 'Back to the Future'.