Astronaut breaks wind to set a record.

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Thursday, 19 November 2020

image for Astronaut breaks wind to set a record.
Colonel Cromwell let's rip a "stinker".

A Space X astronaut who recently joined the International Space Station has set an unusual record when he commenced his first spacewalk yesterday. Colonel J. Peabody Cromwell, a US Army Regular, can now claim to have released the longest fart in the history of space exploration.

Colonel Cromwell said that he had a hearty meal of bacon and seven fried eggs, before launching his body into the weightless environs of space. He said that releasing the flatulant gases he had stored up was his most important goal.

When he finished repairing a faulty antennae, Colonel Cromwell signalled to his comrades that it was time to release the "monster" he had been saving up for hours. "I swear to God, that fart emission lasted about three minutes!" he said. "I couldn't remember a better and more full sound."

The Space X chief executive distanced himself from the publicity, and emphasised.that the program was about SPACE travel not FART travel.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

