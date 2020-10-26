Germany forbids people calling autumn leaves 'yellow' because Asian people might be offended!

Monday, 26 October 2020

Germans to not want to upset their Asian friends in autumn, so no more 'yellow' leaves please!

(NOT EDITED) The utilisation of colors describing 'things' has become so sensitive that even natural occurrences are g suffering. In Germany they are busy rewriting the dictionary deleting many things, which are described by their colors, and it is proving quite difficult for scientists studying adjectives and replacing them with non-colored versions.

So, Jaggedone, being a Germanic professor in all things nonsensical, decided to help them, and here are his replacements:

'Schwarze Wolken' (black clouds) are now called 'Inkt-farbige Wolken' (Ink colored clouds)

"Schwarze Schaf (black sheep) is now called 'Kohl-farbiger Schaf' (Sheep covered in coal dust)

Rote Apfel (red apple) is now called 'Blut Apfel' (blood apple). This description applies to 'blood oranges' too, so nothing has to change because we all have the same color blood.

Gelbe Pudding (yellow custard) is now called 'Kolonel Pudding' (Colonel Custard)

Gelbe Blätter (Yellow leaves) are now called 'Irritante Blätter' (Irritating leaves). The reason for this change is obvious because we have to sweep the shit up!

Grüne Aliens (Green Aliens) are now called 'Polysexuell Aliens' (polysexual aliens). The reason for this is obvious too, we still don't know which sexual preferences aliens have!

Schwarzwald (Black Forest) is now called 'Ich glaube ich bin im Wald' (I believe i'm in a forest). A popular German comment meaning; 'what the fuck is this nonsense all about!

There are many more colorful descriptions to be replaced, but Germanic literature professors, scientists of this ancient language, and Jaggedone, just do not have the time to remove all the nonsense entering our daily descriptions of things that have been around since humankind walked on two legs!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Autumnleaves

