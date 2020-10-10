App Shark: New Species Discovered

Funny story written by Butch

Saturday, 10 October 2020

The App Shark is a new species that has been discovered in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists learned that it is tech-savvy and has a built-in Apple iPhone within its nose.

When the App Shark swims, it generates electric energy that charges its built-in iPhone, so it does not have to plug it into an outlet.

This iPhone allows the shark to learn similarly to the Killer Whale. The App Shark is different, though, because it learns through videos or short lectures. With its iPhone, the shark can pull up a Youtube video on how to catch mackerel, watch it, and then it knows exactly how to catch this prized fish.

The phone has apps built into it, so, on a long trek from feeding grounds to breeding grounds, it can play games to make the time go by faster. Scientists have seen it play Call of Duty, Pokemon GO, and The Sims.

It also has a built-in Facebook page on the phone, with a list of friends, so it knows who to trust or not when seeing different species in the wild. Currently, the App Shark is friends with the stink ray, the humping whale, and the stoned turtle just to name a few. Species that have not friended it (or would fight it) are: the bully shark, mermen, and Justin Bieber.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

