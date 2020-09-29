'Knock Knees' operations put on ice because of corona in Cali!

(NOT EDITED) The global medical fraternity have warned people with dodgy knees and hips that they might have to wait until 2025 to get replacements!

In Cali, many virile 50-plus-ers, especially males, are worried that 'doggy style' with the missus will just have to wait until knee replacements are fitted. In addition, many over 50 females suffering with dodgy hips, and sagging silicone boobs, waiting for replacements, have told their hubbies, "no more bonking on tables, or from behind whilst I'm botex-ing my lips!"

So, reaching the ripe old age of above fifty, and not being 'hip' any more, especially with a pair of worn out knees and hips, means postponing anything young hipsters can still do in bed, and not in bed.

The only dark cloud in this silver-lining is, young hipsters also grow old, will also suffer with their joints later and, acting like 'Indian Rubber Men or Women' in bed will have to be drastically reduced the older they get!

One US, 92-year-old-tanned-male-hipster waiting for a 'knee job' in a Cali clinic, cheekily asked a female nurse for a 'blow job' while he was waiting. She reluctantly declined because she was also on the list for a 'hip job' and had problems kneeling down and getting up again.

A Californian professor who replaces knees and hips, for mega bucks, offered the following advice to patients waiting at least 5 years for their operation, thanks Corona:

"Ladies and gentleman, please refrain from any other form of sex, apart from her laying below, and him above, or vice versa, otherwise we might have to call the Fire Brigade to separate you, and they are too busy fighting forest fires caused by global warming; knock-knock!"