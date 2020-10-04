'Pussy The Octopus' has more brain cells than BOJO!

(NOT EDITED) Although he changes his colors and opinions more times in a day than a chameleon, the UK PM still cannot compete with an Australian octopus nicknamed, Pussy!

Tests carried out by a diver swimming among sharks, jelly fish, and other predators swimming in Australian waters have revealed that 'Pussy' has more empathy, understanding, ability, judgement, and can predict things that a dithering, university educated politician, who squirmed his way to the top of British politics, could ever predict like:

Trade agreement with the EU: Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, eventually yes, but no, if only, it's not our fault it's theirs, October, December, three years later, never, and so what if yes or no, I don't care because I'm the PM so fuck off EU!

Corona regulations: 1.5. 2.0. 1.0 meters distancing, masks in pubs yes and no, party with groups of more than 2, 4, 6, or even 8, who do we appreciate, me, me and me again because I'm the PM of the greatest nation on the planet and Covid 19 we will defeat in Summer, Autumn, Winter, next Spring, or even never!

Relationship with HIM over there in the White House: He'll win, but maybe he'll lose, or maybe he'll die of corona, or maybe he'll do a 'Lazarus', arise again and conquer the world, or maybe the other dinosaur will win, I don't care because I'll suck up to anybody who loves me. me, me because I'm the PM of the UK and I don't give a fuck about anybody, apart from me, me, me!

Scientists have confirmed that, although 'Pussy' changes her identity and color many times to adjust to its background, or survival situation, like being hunted by sharks, she does it for a REAL REASON!

The UK PM does something similar, but has no rhyme or reason like 'Pussy The Octopus' because he's a total loony who, constantly dithers, so his followers become utterly confused. They then feel sorry for the gormless twat, and vote him in again.

But then again, his spin-doctors are particularly clever and know a great political strategy when they see one; very intelligent! The only difference between 'Pussy' and politicians is; 'Pussies' would never, ever 'screw up' anybody's minds, whereby politicians with no morals do that all the time!