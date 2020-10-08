Perl 6 nerds committed Rakudocide

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Thursday, 8 October 2020

image for Perl 6 nerds committed Rakudocide
These former MIT nerds refused to be photographed and hid in their buggies

M’assachewsucks Instantstink of Technerdery - The Tech Rebuke

According to our source, Eek Campus nerd Rodney Slidrule, an entire class of Course 6 students at MIT have abandoned civilnerd society and moved onto Amish farms in PA.

“It was that Perl 6 class what done it,” Slidrule explains.

“That computer language has more operators than a dog has fleas. After studying it for three months, the students' minds were so warped they started speaking in Cobol.”

Slidrule explains they ripped off their clothes and threw them, with their cell phones, into the Charles River. Then they ran naked all the way to Lancaster, where they sought protection from technology.

The final straw that tripped their fuses was this snippet of code:

my &f = {map {:3(.base(2))%2 },[X+&] ^2**$_ xx 2}

They could not understand how these few characters compute the Walsh matrix, after an entire semester.

Prior to cracking up, the students were heavy diet soda drinkers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

