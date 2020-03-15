Man Mistook His Glasses Case For Computer Mouse

A man who was using a computer at his place of work was left red-faced in front of his colleagues yesterday, after mistaking his glasses case for the computer's mouse.

The incident happened as Moys Kenwood, 56, reached out for the mouse to navigate his way around various webpages he had opened, including YouTube, the BBC news website, and TheSpoof.com.

His hand drifted towards the mousemat, and came to rest on his spectacles case. He looked at the onscreen cursor; it didn't budge. He move his hand around in a repeated circular movement, first slowly, and then, with growing irritation, very quickly. Still nothing on the screen took any notice. He asked an imaginary person:

"What the fuck's up with this mouse?"

Then, he looked at the 'mouse' under his hand, and everything became clear.

At the very same instant in time, his two colleagues, looking up from what they were doing, to see what all the fuss was about, saw everything.

There was much laughter, and some embarrassment.

Kenwood has now changed his glasses case to a bright purple one, to avoid any further confusion.