No one is teaching Pythagorus's Theorum

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for No one is teaching Pythagorus's Theorum
Don't bother with all of that Maths stuff.....

It would appear that while many parents have been homeschooling their children during the Coronovirus lockdown, no-one is teaching Pythagoras' Theorem.

So, in order to right this small, but not insignificant, oversight, here it is:

In a right-angled triangle:
the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

The other advice for children is:

By the time you leave school:

the job you want will be being done by robots
the girl you fancy now, will not be who you end up with

Also, if you don't do your homework, you might end up bitter, twisted, and regretting all of the things you didn't do.

Obviously, I don't know anything about that type of thing.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more