Oscillating Fan Has Stopped Oscillating

Written by Myke Woodson

Tuesday, 24 March 2020

image for Oscillating Fan Has Stopped Oscillating
The fan - horizontal view, as it wouldn't fit the other way

An oscillating fan that was bought around seven years ago, and has worked perfectly well since then, providing whole-room coverage day and night, has chosen this morning to stop its oscillatory activity, and now only points in one direction.

The fan, a Hatari model, bought at Big C, Bangpakok in Bangkok, Thailand, by Moys Kenwood, cost 790 baht, and is a turquoise color.

Hitherto totally reliable in circulating air around his living-room without complaint, the fan made a slight clicking sound when the 'oscillate' knob was pushed down earlier, and, from thence on, stubbornly refused to make its sweeping motion, so familiar to its appreciative owner.

The fan has now been placed in the spare bedroom, where it will be kept for the time being, until an emergency arises.

Which, ordinarily, would happen, but there may not be enough time left.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Electronics




