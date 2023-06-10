It must really suck to be Hans Suck and have had to fight for Hitler in World War Two and get killed on October 28th of 1944 in Narvick Norway when the Allies finally made a successful attempt to recapture the town and then have to be buried in the German section of the graveyard there far from home and to have to share that grave with three other German soldiers.

That must be pretty crowded down there.

Lets just hope their socks didn't stink.

That would make it suck even more...........

(This is a real image from the Foreign Soldiers graveyard in Narvik, Norway.)