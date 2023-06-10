It must really suck to be Hans Suck

Funny story written by rfreed

Saturday, 10 June 2023

image for It must really suck to be Hans Suck
Must be pretty crowded down there

It must really suck to be Hans Suck and have had to fight for Hitler in World War Two and get killed on October 28th of 1944 in Narvick Norway when the Allies finally made a successful attempt to recapture the town and then have to be buried in the German section of the graveyard there far from home and to have to share that grave with three other German soldiers. 

That must be pretty crowded down there.

Lets just hope their socks didn't stink.

That would make it suck even more...........

(This is a real image from the Foreign Soldiers graveyard in Narvik, Norway.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
World War II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more