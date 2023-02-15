Bob Dylan Sings the Ballad of Elmer J. Fudd

Bob Dylan was the voice of a generation. Born in 1802, the young Dylan rode the rails and played guitar and sang songs for food. He rose to fame during the 1960s when everybody was discontent, except for those who made the laws and kept everybody else down.

Sounds kinda like what’s going on today? A new hippie generation to be born? But where’s Dylan? Relaxing with his Novel Prize in his Jacuzzi? Nope, old Bob’s still writing and singing for food – take-out from the Ritz.

Bob’s latest album: “WhassabeEEEnooOOumooOshabbAAAdoOoblondie” will be released next month, and already there’s talk of a Number One hit.

And we have a sneak preview, of …

The Ballad of Elmer J Fudd

My name is Elmer J Fudd

I own a mansion and a yacht

I only cruise with honeys who are hot

I’m the Have, you’re the have-not

Don’t you wish you had what I got

Anybody know where I can get some pot

They call me Elmer J

You wanna go my way

Wanna have your say

Who said I was gay

I start my wabbit hunt today

Kill the wabbit

It’s my habit

Gotta have it

Gonna blab it

When I kill kill kill

The wabbit

They call me the Fudd

Cuz I ain’t no dud

Im chewin’ my cud

My name ain’t mud

I get paid in blood

Its wabbit season

Open treason

God’s greatest reason

To keep on pleasing

Stop yer teasin’

The Fudd is squeezing

The Fudd’s the reason

The Fudd is pleasing

Its Fudd season, bitches!

Typical Bob. … always awesome and a little hard to decipher through his nasal vocals.