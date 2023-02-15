Bob Dylan Sings the Ballad of Elmer J. Fudd

Bob Dylan was the voice of a generation. Born in 1802, the young Dylan rode the rails and played guitar and sang songs for food. He rose to fame during the 1960s when everybody was discontent, except for those who made the laws and kept everybody else down.
Sounds kinda like what’s going on today? A new hippie generation to be born? But where’s Dylan? Relaxing with his Novel Prize in his Jacuzzi? Nope, old Bob’s still writing and singing for food – take-out from the Ritz.
Bob’s latest album: “WhassabeEEEnooOOumooOshabbAAAdoOoblondie” will be released next month, and already there’s talk of a Number One hit.
And we have a sneak preview, of …
The Ballad of Elmer J Fudd
My name is Elmer J Fudd
I own a mansion and a yacht
I only cruise with honeys who are hot
I’m the Have, you’re the have-not
Don’t you wish you had what I got
Anybody know where I can get some pot
They call me Elmer J
You wanna go my way
Wanna have your say
Who said I was gay
I start my wabbit hunt today
Kill the wabbit
It’s my habit
Gotta have it
Gonna blab it
When I kill kill kill
The wabbit
They call me the Fudd
Cuz I ain’t no dud
Im chewin’ my cud
My name ain’t mud
I get paid in blood
Its wabbit season
Open treason
God’s greatest reason
To keep on pleasing
Stop yer teasin’
The Fudd is squeezing
The Fudd’s the reason
The Fudd is pleasing
Its Fudd season, bitches!
Typical Bob. … always awesome and a little hard to decipher through his nasal vocals.