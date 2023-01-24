The World is Mad Said the Rabbit to the Queen...

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

The World is Mad Said the Rabbit to the Queen...
Is this an appropriate image? I have no clue.

(He continued:)...

Humor and Puns can't describe the Mad In - Between.

Only Satire can soften the Sordid Truth.

Monty Python - showed the Way - Forsooth - Forsooth.

The gentle Humor of Yesterday is Alas, out - of - Gear -

With the Horrors happening Year by Year.

Tis True - I fear.

The Queen replied - Off with your Right Ear!

and off with your Head - if you don't go to Bed!

Don't talk of Real things as they are -

Give us Nonsense Stretched too far.

Nice and simple - full of Fluff.

Don't Joke about Reality Rough.

Life is tough Enough.

Hand me my Snuff.

I will do as you say Queenie dear -

Spoofing the Real will stop right here.

I am glad you made it so very Clear.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Poetry

