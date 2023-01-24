The World is Mad Said the Rabbit to the Queen...

(He continued:)...

Humor and Puns can't describe the Mad In - Between.

Only Satire can soften the Sordid Truth.

Monty Python - showed the Way - Forsooth - Forsooth.

The gentle Humor of Yesterday is Alas, out - of - Gear -

With the Horrors happening Year by Year.

Tis True - I fear.

The Queen replied - Off with your Right Ear!

and off with your Head - if you don't go to Bed!

Don't talk of Real things as they are -

Give us Nonsense Stretched too far.

Nice and simple - full of Fluff.

Don't Joke about Reality Rough.

Life is tough Enough.

Hand me my Snuff.

I will do as you say Queenie dear -

Spoofing the Real will stop right here.

I am glad you made it so very Clear.