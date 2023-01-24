The World is Mad Said the Rabbit to the Queen...

(He continued:)...
Humor and Puns can't describe the Mad In - Between.
Only Satire can soften the Sordid Truth.
Monty Python - showed the Way - Forsooth - Forsooth.
The gentle Humor of Yesterday is Alas, out - of - Gear -
With the Horrors happening Year by Year.
Tis True - I fear.
The Queen replied - Off with your Right Ear!
and off with your Head - if you don't go to Bed!
Don't talk of Real things as they are -
Give us Nonsense Stretched too far.
Nice and simple - full of Fluff.
Don't Joke about Reality Rough.
Life is tough Enough.
Hand me my Snuff.
I will do as you say Queenie dear -
Spoofing the Real will stop right here.
I am glad you made it so very Clear.