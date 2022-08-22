Man shocked to realise that Ryan Giggs is a better poet than he is

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 22 August 2022

I wandered lonely as a cloud

Maurice Fitzwiilliams, who has been writing poetry since he was six, and is now 77, is shocked to realise that Ryan Giggs is still a far better poet than he will ever be.

A morose Mr Fitzwilliams told us: 'It seems so unfair. Here I was, writing poem after poem, receiving rejection after rejection, and although he is a lot younger than I am and has had a successful football career, and eventful private life, he is a far better poet than I will ever be. I can't believe how much of my life, my time, and my money I have wasted'.

We have read both Maurice's output, and Mr Gigg's recent epic, and we have to agree with Maurice, that Mr Giggs is the better poet, and that really isn't saying that much, is it?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
PoetryRyan Giggs

