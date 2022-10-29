The Lead Singer For The Heavy Metal Band "Camel Toe" Reveals That The Lads Had Named Queen Elizabeth Their Honorary Royal Groupie

WIMBLEDON, England - (Satire News) - Music Moments Magazine senior writer Calcutta Cotton has made it known that the late Queen Elizabeth had been made an honorary royal groupie by the lead singer for Camel Toe, Barthlomew Spiffy.

Spiffy, who is the step-grandson of Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger, said that her majesty had attended several Camel Toe concerts along with her son King Charles III.

Camel Toe had recently been named "Best Heavy Metal Band of The Year" by The British Music Scene Magazine.

Miss Cotton revealed that the queen had several favorite Camel Toe songs, but her very favorite one was "Oops, I Smoked Another Joint Again."

