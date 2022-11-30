A List of Ten Illegal Tweets From The Pussy Grabber Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 30 November 2022

"Trump will go to hell and take the devil's place." -POPE FRANCISCO

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The Los Angeles Post-Gazette has compiled a list of ten illegal tweets that were put out by Donald The Pussy Grabber.

The Trumptard knows full-well that he is violating tweeting policy by tweeting, since the orange asshole has been banned from ever tweeting again.

A LIST OF 10 ILLEGAL TWEETS FROM TRUMP


TWEET #1 - I do not give a shit what most Republicans are saying, I am going to be the GOP presidential nomination and they can all suck my orange binky.

TWEET #2 - I don't care if Melania says that her boyfriend, LeBron James is better looking than me because Hope Hicks, my sexy bitch, is 13 times prettier than the Slovenian demon from hell.

TWEET #3 - Stormy Daniels said that we had an affair - well I have never ever heard of Stormy Daniels.

TWEET #4 - I have no idea why Democrats say that I look like a pumpkin.

TWEET #5 - My estranged daughter Ivanka better stop saying that I am her sperm donor father, or else I will send some naked photos of her to The Washington Post.

TWEET #6 - I hope that my son Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr. drops that nasty, long-legged Haitian girlfriend Kimberly Guillahoolie1.

TWEET #7 - The FBI is not going to put me in prison, because I plan to leave the country sometime in March.

TWEET #8 - To be honest, and I am the most honest person in the history of honest people - Maria Bartiromo was not by girlfriend - she was my own personal back scratcher.

TWEET #9 - Just for the record, my penis is bigger than Mitch McConnell's pee-pee.

TWEET #10 - There isn't a prison anywhere in the USA that can hold me - I have read and memorized three of Houdini's Escape books.

1 Guilfoyle

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

