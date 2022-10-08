Ivanka Trump Has Prohibited Her Lying, Predatorial, Racist Father From Seeing Her Children

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The New York Sunshine Observer writer Carmine Calatino has said that Ivanka has told her "Loser" father (Donald) that he is not to come anywhere her children.

Calaitino, who spoke with Ivanka, was told that she does not want her perverted sperm donor father to touch her kids in the same unnatural way that he used to touch her.

She even went so far as to say that if she catches her worthless dad anywhere near her kids she will immediately call 911 and have her father arrested.

Meanwhile Melania Trump totally agrees with Ivanka, and she does not even want her son Barron anywhere near her fucked up in the head father.