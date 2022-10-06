Trump Insists That His Sexual Attraction Toward Greg Gutfeld Is Not Really Real

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The Omnium Getherum News Agency is reporting that the rumors about Donald Trump and Gret Gutfeld being physically and sexually involved could very well be true.

Reporter Ashburn Wasabi, with OGNA said that he was told that there are actually photos out there that purportedly show Don and Greggy, as Trump calls him, engaged in some major lip locking.

Trump said that the pix were photoshopped by Nancy Pelosi, and Gutfeld said that the person in the photo does look like him, but he added that he has never, ever been to a gay bar.

Meanwhile Melania has said that all she will say about the matter is that Donaldo did have a tendency to dress up like famous women in history, such as Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Amelia Earhart, Annie Oakley, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt, Tokyo Rose, Marilyn Monroe, Sacajawea, and Aunt Jemima. ■