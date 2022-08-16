Jesus' Wild Gospel Moments by Pastor (Boypincher) Benedictus

I just had to publish this religious tidbit in Modern Delusional Christianity.

Jesus had a much wilder life than is commonly known. I know all the juicy details.

He didn't just go around blessing everybody and smiling all the time.

He partied.

He was at a wedding in Cana, and they ran out of wine. At his mother's urging - he created 5 - 6 gallons of new wine, and they then they all really got drunk. And we know he drank wine, as at the Last supper he raised his wine glass and did a toast.

And he ate out a lot - at the tables of Rich converts - as well as more modest tables. And stayed at people's houses most of the time, as it was either blazing hot or freezing cold in Jerusalem.

His parents were really disappointed that he ran around with a religious sect, meditated in the desert, and wouldn't work for a living.

They tried to see him several times, but he told them to get lost, as his Followers were now his family. Disowning your family was very radical at that time.

He bankrupted a family one time accidently, but it didn't matter as it was a Gentile family.

Once in western Galilee, he made a Demon go into a herd of pigs, and the pigs rushed into the sea and drowned themselves. That made the owner of the pigs and his family instantly destitute, and he didn't even say sorry.

One of his worst crimes was overturning the Money changers tables in the outer Temple annex - because foreign Jews had to change money.

The Romans didn't allow business disruptions by Jewish Fanatics.

Of course, he paid with his Life for that episode.

As was said in Saturday Night live one Time - He was a 'Wild and Crazy Guy'.