A Bikini That Is Blasphemous And Disrespectful To Jesus?

Adidas has come out with a brand new bikini some have called blasphemous and disrespectful to Jesus.

Caramba! They’re censoring swimsuits now. Get these people jobs!

The Adidas swimsuit is a kind of a cleaver and super religious swimming garment for women. The bikini is, of course, two pieces and white. Covering one breast (written in black) is the word, Father. On the other breast, written in black, is the word, Son. Finally, on the front of the sparse bottom part of the bikini is written Holy Spirit!

It’s the sign of the cross. In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! So what is to disrespect or blasphemous about the sign of the cross? If anything, it’s a salute to the divine and heavenly spirit.

It is a prayer on a garment!

Of all people, Jesus, who turned a temple upside down because of gambling, would most likely see the bikini-clad lady, savor a smile and say, “Right on!” The guy was a guy, after all!

Those who have decided that the Adidas bikini is disrespectful to Jesus are calling Jesus a narrow-minded, tunnel-visioned prude. Which isn’t a very Christian description of the son of God. As a matter of fact, it is rather disrespectful and blasphemous.

Adidas, can you spare a bikini?

