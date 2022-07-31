Texas/Florida to do Total Ban on Women Wearing Tight Yoga Pants - Too Much Ass

A spokesman for Texas governor Greg Abbot:

These Hindu or Muslin yoga pants are not Christian clothing. They are grooming American women to go to those foreign religions. More and more American people are leaving Christianity for these two religions, and we have to stop it.

People in the Bible - the men wore long robes - and women wore modest floor length dresses - bosoms and arms covered.

The women didn't go around in skin-tight leotards showing their Asses to every interested Patriarch or Roman soldier.

Where is the modesty today? Women even show their Bare Midriffs - causing many Christian males to watch porno because of the sexual frustration at seeing a bare midriff (and the belly button). Bare Midriffs are of the Devil. In the Bible, only those licentious Egyptian women had them. They will be outlawed in Texas.

If you are Not a modest woman - we will make you a modest woman - and you will get a big fine, you if you are not. Repeat offenders will get jail.

But the men won't have to wear biblical robes - they can keep wearing business suits.

And Yoga is there to warp good Christian minds - because it calms people.

This takes them away from the anger and turmoil of Christianity.

How can we return to being a Christian nation again, if we can't keep most Christians stirred up - angry and in turmoil? Angry Christians are effective Christians. We need more of them. And angrier ones.

Righteous Anger is in the Bible - and got the governor elected.

This Yoga is a Democratic plot, and I believe we will find Hillary Clinton at the bottom of it.