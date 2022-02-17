My Chimp has never painted a thing in his life

Hello there,

Raymond Ving here, as you may have guessed.

Welcome to yet another article about my life and my experience.

I am now well into my 80's, and I have lived a life, I can tell you that for nothing, but my biggest disappointment is my pet Chimpanzee Jeffrey, who never painted anything in his life.

I mean I have two children, one of who has seen Coldplay in concert, which was disappointing enough in its own right, but I was told that there was money to be made in the paintings that animals did.

I bought Jeffrey, and the upkeep of a primate is not cheap, and the neighbours never took kindly to him, but after buying canvases, paints, and turning the spare room into an art studio, he just sat there, and did nothing, for days.

Jeffrey was a good pet, but not a great painter, and certainly not a great return on my investment.