My Chimp has never painted a thing in his life

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 17 February 2022

image for My Chimp has never painted a thing in his life
Not this again, Ray

Hello there,

Raymond Ving here, as you may have guessed.

Welcome to yet another article about my life and my experience.

I am now well into my 80's, and I have lived a life, I can tell you that for nothing, but my biggest disappointment is my pet Chimpanzee Jeffrey, who never painted anything in his life.

I mean I have two children, one of who has seen Coldplay in concert, which was disappointing enough in its own right, but I was told that there was money to be made in the paintings that animals did.

I bought Jeffrey, and the upkeep of a primate is not cheap, and the neighbours never took kindly to him, but after buying canvases, paints, and turning the spare room into an art studio, he just sat there, and did nothing, for days.

Jeffrey was a good pet, but not a great painter, and certainly not a great return on my investment.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AnimalsArtMonkey

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more