Golden Donald Trump Idol At CPAC Made In Mexico

CPAC down in Florida is attempting to resurrect the Republican Party and the Trump mystic with a gross golden idol, made in Mexico, of Donald Trump wearing shorts. Or they look like shorts.

Remember Mexico? The nation downstairs? The same place sends all of their murderers, rapists, drug addicts, drugs, tacos, enchiladas, guacamole, menudo, tamales, Selma Hayek, burritos, frijoles, queso, etc. Well, they also made and sent the idol referred to as the golden statue of Donald Trump to CPAC.

The idol is suspected to be a piñata. Usually, a piñata is filled with candy and is cracked open at the end of the party. It’s rumored that instead of candy, this piñata is filled with Donald Trump IOUs, or “I owe you.”

What does Donald Trump owe the nation?

After ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and slow to enact The Defense Protection Act, Trump owes all those who died, their relatives, those who became ill, their caregivers, the first responders, and everyone else still nervously waiting for a vaccine to be vaccinated, much more than just a piece of candy, or his vacuous bid for re-election.

An IOU is an informal acknowledgment of debt. It doesn’t specify the terms of repayment, but Donald Trump’s attempt at four more years in the White House is like trying to sell one really rotten burrito.

