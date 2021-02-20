Ted says Goodbye to his Dog on the way to the Tropics

You’ll be OK, boy. You know that shivering makes you warm right? Good boy.

Now, when your water freezes, you can scratch at it with your claws OK? Remember the vet saying your nails should be clipped once a year? Wasn’t he a moron?

So daddy is going to be leaving in a few minutes. Don’t be scared by the flashing lights. That’s just daddy’s police escort to the airport. On the other hand, boy, maybe hide under the bed. Over time, it may be warmer there.

What did you say, boy? Those policemen could be helping the citizens of Texas who are in trouble?

Don’t be silly! I care more about you than any of them. See you in a week.