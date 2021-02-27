During lockdown, have you listened to enough progressive rock?

If you believe everything that the government tells you, and let's face it, we all have no reason not to; it looks like soon we will be coming out of lockdown.

Although many people have taken up new hobbies, or have told people they have taken up new hobbies, most people have not used the time to listen to enough progressive rock.

Yes, you may have had the misfortune to hear Invisible Touch by Genesis on the radio, or have a crazy uncle who bangs on about Hawkwind. Still, you are only really scraping the surface of what you could be damaging your lugholes with.

Well, what are you waiting for? Those Yes albums aren't going to listen to themselves, are they? Don't thank us, but please don't blame us either.