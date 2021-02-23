Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Is Going To Jail

Michael Cohen (Donald Trump’s former attorney/fixer) says that the tax investigation into Trump’s newly-released financial records will land Donald Trump in jail.

Mr. Cohen also suggested that Mr. Trump get fitted for a custom-made orange jump-suit. Ouch!

After denying paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy bunny Karen McDougal days before the 2016 election, Michael Cohen was convicted of perjury, and sent to jail.

Cohen perjured himself to protect Trump. Spent time in jail for Trump. But was never pardoned by Donald Trump for committing perjury to protect him.

Hence, the relished prediction of jail time for Donald Trump and the suggestion of the custom-made orange jump-suit. Ole!

A true reversal of fortune. How many lawyers, even horrible lawyers, end up going to jail while their client goes scot-free, resumes his good life, with free room and board, servants, in the lap of luxury, at the White House, and gets to fly all around the world with Air Force One at his disposal?

All this while Michael Cohen sat languishing in jail, wearing his orange jumpsuit.

On the morning of February 22, 2021, the US Supreme Court decided that the Manhattan District Attorney could have all of Donald Trump’s financial tax records.

WHAT? Stop the world. Trump wants to get off.

Trump is said to be stunned. He's described as walking into tables and lamps, questioning how this could happen, particularly after he hand-picked the majority on the Supreme Court! Was there no loyalty? What kind of justice was this? He gave them lifetime appointments high on the hog!

Twenty years ago, no one thought Bill Cosby would end up in jail.

Maybe Trump could escape to Russia?

Maybe Putin would not take his calls?

