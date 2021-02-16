Great Having A President Who Can Cross His Knees

Instead of having an executive sitting on a sofa with a wide-open man-spread barn door, it's neat to see President Joe Biden easily cross his legs at the knee. And the hair? What kind of personality defect produces that repeated aberration? Remember the navy blue tent overcoat used to hide his hips and belly, the under-eye white concealer, and the spray tan?

Biden is streamlined.

Now, at last, the White House has a GQ, Vogue model who can wear Ray-Bans, a bomber jacket, and jeans, or a pinstripe suit with a striped shirt, white-collar, and check tie. And Biden’s hair doesn’t look silly.

The guy is a fashion plate. Who knew?

Only a couple of weeks in office, Biden hasn’t picked a relative to take over his presidency and excuse himself to watch television all day. Things are getting back to normal. COVID-19 is still a bear to wrestle with, but at least it isn’t being ignored.

“Let them drink Lysol!”

Who could have thought Marie Antoinette’s, Let them eat cake, would one day be a reasonable suggestion?

Biden is offering policies to rebuild the nation. Ahhhh, infrastructure repairs by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Finally, bridges that don’t collapse, paved roads without roadkill potholes, and high-speed rail reducing pollution.

Martha would agree, “Now that’s a good thing.”

No more dictators as pals. Mr. Putin, how many rooms in your new palace? The palace you won't let your people see? The one that's supposed to cost millions and millions of rubles?

And finally, that wicked wall is coming down. The wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for?

Hoody Doody is back in Florida, and the USA is on its mark, set and ready to go.

And here we come!

