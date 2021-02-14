Paper Towels For Donald Trump

Just as Donald Trump threw rolls of paper towels to flood victims, the Republican Senate (except for seven Senators) threw Donald Trump 43 rolls of paper towels.

He certainly must have been more grateful than the flood victims. Now he can run again and cause another coup attempt. Next time, thanks to the 43, he might get lucky.

History won’t be written on paper towels. But history will remember Trump as an anomaly, a joke, a buffoon, a traitor who wanted his vice president hanged, attempted to overturn the election he lost, caused an attempted coup, but was cleared and vindicated by 43 Senators who took a knee to Donald Trump. Amen.

Granted, maybe Donald Trump is politically recognized as the bottom of the barrel, a draft dogger, an adulterer, a Jeffrey Epstein pal, but what about the 43 Republican Senators who voted to acquit him?

Ted Cruz fainted. Again.

Do they ever use mirrors? Can they look at themselves without squinting? Do they tell their children and grandchildren:

"Yep, it's okay to give the green light to hang your Vice President?

Yep, if you lose the election, you can scream cheater, cheater. The election was stolen, start a riot, kill a few people, vandalize property, and threaten to put a bullet in the House Speaker's head.

All of that is okay, son. Mary Jane, go to the kitchen with your mother.

Really?

The rest of the world watched on February 13, and witnessed how the Democracy of the United States works, or should not have worked. The date of 2/13, is worse than 9/11.

On 9/11, an enemy came from across the planet. On 2/13, the enemy was in the US Senate. Just 43 United States Senators voted to acquit Donald J. Trump.

History remembers Benedict Arnold. The 43 Senators will also be remembered by history.

