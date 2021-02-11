What Will Rogers Might Say About Today's Events

Here are some idiosyncratic observations about life in America today, written in the style of Will Rogers, as thoughts from far outside the box.



The Pope says all dogs go to heaven. Does that include Rottweilers?

A rising tide lifts all boats - except those at dock with a hole in the hull.

Shakespeare was wrong. First thing we do isn't to kill all the lawyers. First, we'll take care of all those telemarketers.

If the pandemic recession is over, why are all those contractors robo-dialing us, looking for work?

When every house has solar panels, who pays off the bonds electric companies issued to build dams and transmission lines?

Is that PR firm denying any danger from fracking for oil the same one that told us tobacco was safe?

When little, kids stayed on their trikes until they wet their pants. What happens when they're teens, addicted to computer games?