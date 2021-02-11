Justice For The Capitol Building

The Capitol Building was vandalized by a mob of insurrectionists guided and motivated by Donald J. Trump. He claimed his reelection was stolen. Boo Hoo!

Every loser’s lament.

Trump failed to win the popular vote, and didn't come near winning the electoral college vote. A loss is a loss. Why cry about it and make the scene more embarrassing? Man up!

It’s called sportsmanship. Does Trump cheat about his golf score? Well, it was revealed he cheated on his three wives, but golf too? What about his tax returns? His school grades at Wharton are said to have been consigned to Davy Jones Locker.

Trump's lie about his loss started the day after the election on November 4. It continued for weeks and months, through the Holidays, belly-aching with tweets, at rallies, Fox interviews, and continuing until January 6, the day the Capitol Building was vandalized.

Who knew Trump would turn out to be such a crybaby? Hillary Clinton showed more cajones than Trump. Hillary was ahead in the polls, and afterward, a bipartisan Senate report affirmed the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the Russians interfered with the 2016 election to benefit Trump.

If Republican Senators fail to convict Donald Trump for the dead and injured, terrorizing House and Senate members, and the vandalized Capitol Building, the travesty of January 6 will remain a permanent stain in this nation’s democracy.

As though stopping the certification would have legally thrown the election to Donald Trump, giving him four more years in the White House.

It’s an example of pure Donald Trump bird-brained thinking!

Read more by this author: